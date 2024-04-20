Published Apr 19, 2024 at 12:16 AM IST
#EVMWhineBegins
Opposition begins EVM whine after Phase 1 of voting for Lok Sabha
The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in 102 seats across 21 states and union territories on April 19. The opposition again raise the EVM complaint during the phase 1 voting. Is Opposition telling voters of India ‘not to vote’ by questioning EVMs? The Debate With Arnab Goswami
