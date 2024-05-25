At the heart of the Pune Porsche Crash case, there is a massive and clear cover-up. The role of the Pune Police has come under clear suspicion. A day after Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that there was a gap of 3 to 4 hours gap between the two blood samples taken from the teen accused, he said that the gap was a long over 8 hours. With two policemen now suspended, it raises the question-- was Pune Police working to cover up the case? | That's The Debate with Arnab