Published May 22, 2024 at 12:09 AM IST
#RahulNepoPride
Rahul Gandhi accepts his nepo privellege | Debate With Arnab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rahul Gandhi 'spoke the truth by mistake' in acknowledging that the system bias against lower castes under Congress rule. What merit has Rahul Gandhi exhibited that he dares to say that merit is an argument, says Arnab on debate.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rahul Gandhi 'spoke the truth by mistake' in acknowledging that the system bias against lower castes under Congress rule. What merit has Rahul Gandhi exhibited that he dares to say that merit is an argument, says Arnab on debate.