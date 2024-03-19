Published Mar 18, 2024 at 12:32 AM IST
SC Pulls Up SBI
SC pulls up SBI over Electoral Bonds again, asks to disclose full detail
The Supreme Court on March 18 directed the SBI to make a complete disclosure of all details related to electoral bonds, including the unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party, by March 21.
