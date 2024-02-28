Published Feb 26, 2024 at 12:54 AM IST
OPEN DEFIANCE BY KEJRIWAL
Shocking defiance by Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader skips ED summons again
In shocking show of defiance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped a seventh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. Will the AAP leader's excuses prove costly? That's The Debate
