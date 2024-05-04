Published May 3, 2024 at 11:18 PM IST
#RahulDumpsAmethi
The Arnab Debate: Did Rahul Gandhi Run Away From Amethi To Rae Bareli?
Congress announced its candidates from Amethi and Raebareli seats for 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Rahul Gandhi will not be returning to Amethi but contesting from Raebareli. Is Rahul Gandhi is afraid of losing against Smriti Irani again? That's The Debate With Arnab
Congress announced its candidates from Amethi and Raebareli seats for 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Rahul Gandhi will not be returning to Amethi but contesting from Raebareli. Is Rahul Gandhi is afraid of losing against Smriti Irani again? That's The Debate With Arnab