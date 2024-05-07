Published May 7, 2024 at 10:19 PM IST
#NoMuslimQuota
The Muslim Quota Question | Super Prime Time Max With Arnab
Can a secular country like India have religion-based reservations? As the election campaign reaches it peak, the INDI alliance has chosen to rake up a fundamental question whether appeasement politics will play over India’s national interests. Watch The Debate with Arnab Goswami on the muslim quota question.
