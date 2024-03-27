Uproar over 'Rate Card' slur on Kangana, why is Congress Silent?

A day after BJP announced Kangana Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Mandi constituency, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate made a rate card remark against Kangana. After making such a derogatory remark against a woman, will Kharge sack his abusive & sexist leader? Even Himachal Pradesh CM who is himself a Congress leader has backed Kangana Ranaut calling her 'Himachal Ki Beti'. Why Is Congress not taking any action against Supriya Shrinate?