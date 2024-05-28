486 seats done, 57 left with one phase to go. As we lead to the result day, the question now has become more about how much PM Modi will win by rather than whether he will win at all. PM Modi has addressed more than 180 roadshows, rallies and has gone all out for it. On the other side, there is INDI alliance who has already started to question & doubt the EVMs. Which way is June 4 going that is the debate.