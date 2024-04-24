Published Apr 23, 2024 at 12:43 AM IST
#BharatForNeha
India demands justice for Neha Hiremath | Hubballi Murder
24-year-old Neha Hiremath was stabbed multiple times to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18. She was the daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath. While the whole country is demanding justice for her, why is the Congress downplaying Neha Hiremath's murder? That's The Debate
