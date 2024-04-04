Published Apr 3, 2024 at 12:06 AM IST
#CongSDPISupport
Why Is The Congress Taking Support From PFI-Linked SDPI? | The Debate
Why Is The Congress Taking Support From PFI-Linked SDPI? | The Debate The Congress was caught in a bind as the PFI-backed SDPI extended its support to Rahul Gandhi. SDPI is the political wing of the now-banned PFI. Why is the Congress taking support from the PFI-linked SDPI? Will anyone vote for the Congress anymore as the link emerges? Lets Debate
