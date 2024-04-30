Published Apr 29, 2024 at 12:31 AM IST
#ExpelRevanna
Will BJP sever ties with JDS over Prajwal Revanna sex scandal?
The allegations of sexual harassment against incumbent MP and JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna have become an embarrassment for the BJP. In an attempt to avoid adverse impact on its political fortunes in Karnataka, the BJP is trying to distance itself from ally Janata Dal (Secular).
