Published Apr 17, 2024 at 12:42 AM IST
#ChunaviHinduQuestion
Has opposition painted itself in a corner on Ram Temple issue?
Ayodhya witnessed historic Ram Navami celebrations with the Grand 'Surya Tilak', the nation waited for the moments for over 500 years. As the country celebrated the mega Ram Navami celebrations, the opposition has continued its dirty politics over Ram Mandir and the 'Surya Tilak', has opposition painted itself in a corner on ram temple issue? That's The Debate
