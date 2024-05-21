Published May 20, 2024 at 11:28 PM IST
Hindu attack to please who?
Is Mamata trying to appease minorities with her anti-Hindu stand?
Swami Pardipatanand of Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS), also known as Kartik Maharaj, on Monday sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding an apology for her alleged defamatory remarks about the organisation. From attacking Hindu institutions to insulting Hindu monks, Mamata Banerjee's anti-Hindu stance is coming under increasing scrutiny says Arnab. Is Mamata appeasing minorities? That's The Debate
