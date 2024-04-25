Published Apr 24, 2024 at 11:59 PM IST
SC slams EVM cynics
SC slams EVM cynics, will opposition continue the EVM rant? | The Debate
The Supreme Court of India came down heavily on EVM cynics who blame the EVMs for their loss in every election. SC has said that they can't control the elections in the country. What will the opposition do next, will it continue to blame the EVMs? That's The Debate
