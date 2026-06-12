5 Indian Cities Ideal For Your Retirement Home: Mysuru To Dehradun
From low cost of living compared to metro cities to tranquility and good medical facilities, these Indian cities have a lot to offer to the elderly.
- Travel News
- 3 min read
After a lifetime of the daily grind, rushing to the office early in the morning and fulfilling parental responsibilities, retirement is a time when one simply seeks peace and tranquility. At this stage of life, everyone dreams of spending their remaining years in a place that is quiet, pollution-free and safe. These five Indian cities are perfect for your retirement home.
Also read: Holiday Destinations Ideal For Family Visits
Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Nestled amidst the mountains, Dehradun has long been a top choice for retirees. The weather here remains pleasant throughout the year. Living amidst greenery, away from the hustle, bustle and pollution of big cities, offers a refreshing change of pace. Life here is serene and best of all, the cost of living is quite reasonable. Additionally, the city boasts excellent hospitals and medical facilities tailored to the needs of the elderly.
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Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore is often referred to as a 'retiree's paradise' in South India. It has a good climate all year long and superior healthcare facilities available at a fraction of the cost you'd be spending in major metropolitan cities. The city has a very low crime rate, making it an incredibly safe and comfortable place for seniors.
Mysuru, Karnataka
If you are looking for a clean, well-maintained city away from congestion, try visiting Mysuru. The city is clean with wide roads, parks and yoga centers. Life here moves at a relaxed pace, offering a sense of calm. Whether it is house rent or daily expenses, Mysuru is significantly more affordable than many major cities. Here, you can enjoy a wonderful, peaceful life on your pension without any financial stress.
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Chandigarh
If you are looking for a city that is meticulously planned, Chandigarh is the perfect choice for you. Large parks in every sector, abundant greenery, wide roads and excellent medical facilities make it an ideal place for retirement. While the main city area can be somewhat expensive, settling in the surrounding neighborhoods allows you to lead a secure and comfortable life on your pension.
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Situated in the heart of India, Bhopal has beautiful lakes and greenery. The city's natural beauty and tranquility are truly captivating. A major advantage of Bhopal is that it is one of the most affordable cities in India. Here, you can find a spacious and comfortable home on a modest budget. Reliable transportation and good hospitals are easily accessible without placing a heavy burden on your finances.