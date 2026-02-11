5 Prettiest Pink Sand Beaches Around The Globe You Must Visit Atleast Once

If you think there is nothing more picturesque than ocean waves hitting the pristine beach sand during sunset, imagine all of it, in pink. That's right! The world has several beaches that actually have a huge spread of pink sand. These destinations appear straight out of dreamland as the blue water meets the pink sand behind the spellbinding background of the sunset hues. These pink sand beaches are magical and unforgettable for travel enthusiasts.

The rosy hue is usually created by crushed red coral, shells and microscopic organisms mixing with white sand, resulting in breathtaking coastal landscapes. If you are a beach lover and are planning your next adventure around the globe, add something extraordinary to your travel bucket list. These 5 beaches for sure deserve a spot on your travel list.

Harbour Island, Bahamas

One of the most famous pink sand beaches in the world, Harbour Island stretches for nearly three miles along the Atlantic Ocean. The soft, pale pink shoreline against crystal-clear waters creates a picture-perfect setting. The colour is most visible during sunrise and sunset, making it ideal for long romantic walks and stunning photography.

Pantai Merah, Komodo Island, Indonesia

Located within the Komodo National Park, this beach stands out with its vibrant pink shade. The unique colour comes from red coral fragments blending with white sand. Beyond relaxing on the shore, visitors can enjoy snorkelling in the clear waters, home to diverse marine life and colourful coral reefs. There is no lodging facility immediately in the vicinity of the beach, and so most travellers stay in hotels in and around surrounding areas.



Elafonissi Beach, Greece

Situated on the island of Crete, Elafonissi is known for its shallow turquoise waters and soft pink-tinged sand. This has been listed as one of the most beautiful beaches around the world. The blush hue becomes more prominent in certain areas, especially where crushed shells gather. The lagoon-like setting and the relatively shallow water with low tides make it perfect for families and those seeking a peaceful Mediterranean escape.



Pink Sands Beach, Barbuda

Famoulsy the beach Princess Diana loved, Barbuda's pink sand beach, is often ranked among the Caribbean’s most beautiful destinations. The picturesque and peaceful beach stretches across 17 miles of untouched coastline. The soft, rosy sand, gentle waves and minimal crowds make it an ideal retreat for travellers looking for serenity away from commercial beach hubs. Some reports claim that formerly known as Cocoa Point Beach, the island was renamed as Princess Diana Beach in 2011, on the ocassion of 50th birth anniversary.

Playa de Ses Illetes, Spain