7 Jyotirlingas In Under ₹25,000: IRCTC's Most Affordable Package For Pilgrims - Know Dates, Cost, Itinerary, EMI Plans

If you've been wanting to visit the seven major Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas, IRCTC has made this pilgrimage easier. It has launched a special religious tour package for travellers, which includes a comfortable train journey, healthy and delicious food, comfortable and safe accommodation and even EMI payments options.

Travel start and dates

This journey will be aboard the Bharat Gaurav Special Train. In Summers, two trips will be on offer. One journey begins on April 27 from Gorakhpur, followed by another on May 28 from New Delhi. It's an 11-night, 12-day religious journey.

There are 12 Jyotirlingas in India | Image: Freepik

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Which Jyotirlingas will you visit?

The holy sites you'll visit on this trip include Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh), Trimbakeshwar (Nashik), Bhimashankar (Maharashtra), Ghrishneshwar (Sambhajinagar), Somnath (Gujarat) and Nageshwar (Dwarka). In addition, you'll also visit the Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka's Signature Bridge, Nashik's Panchavati, the Kalaram Temple, and local temples in Sambhajinagar, offering a chance to visit numerous religious and historical sites in one trip.

Package Types and Fares

IRCTC has divided this trip into three categories for the convenience of travelers. The first is the Economy package, which includes sleeper class, double/triple sharing in a non-AC hotel and non-AC buses. The fare is ₹23,505 per person. Rates for children is slightly lesser. The second is the Standard package. This includes accommodation in three AC hotels, non-AC hotels for wash and change and non-AC buses. The fare is ₹36,560 per person. The third is the Comfort package, which includes accommodation in two AC hotels, AC buses and the fare is ₹48500 per person. All packages include breakfast, lunch and dinner, and local sightseeing.

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IRCTC's packages involve, travel, food and lodging | Image: Freepik

EMI and LTC Facility

IRCTC has taken travelers' budgets into consideration. If paying the full amount at once is difficult, EMI options are also available. You can book this trip in easy installments of just ₹847 per month. LTC facility is also available, which will further benefit government employees. EMI facility is available on the IRCTC portal through both public and private banks.