7 Jyotirlingas In Under ₹25,000: IRCTC's Most Affordable Package For Pilgrims - Know Dates, Cost, Itinerary, EMI Plans
Pilgrimages in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are included in this 11-night, 12-day religious sojourn.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
If you've been wanting to visit the seven major Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas, IRCTC has made this pilgrimage easier. It has launched a special religious tour package for travellers, which includes a comfortable train journey, healthy and delicious food, comfortable and safe accommodation and even EMI payments options.
Travel start and dates
This journey will be aboard the Bharat Gaurav Special Train. In Summers, two trips will be on offer. One journey begins on April 27 from Gorakhpur, followed by another on May 28 from New Delhi. It's an 11-night, 12-day religious journey.
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Which Jyotirlingas will you visit?
The holy sites you'll visit on this trip include Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh), Trimbakeshwar (Nashik), Bhimashankar (Maharashtra), Ghrishneshwar (Sambhajinagar), Somnath (Gujarat) and Nageshwar (Dwarka). In addition, you'll also visit the Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka's Signature Bridge, Nashik's Panchavati, the Kalaram Temple, and local temples in Sambhajinagar, offering a chance to visit numerous religious and historical sites in one trip.
Package Types and Fares
IRCTC has divided this trip into three categories for the convenience of travelers. The first is the Economy package, which includes sleeper class, double/triple sharing in a non-AC hotel and non-AC buses. The fare is ₹23,505 per person. Rates for children is slightly lesser. The second is the Standard package. This includes accommodation in three AC hotels, non-AC hotels for wash and change and non-AC buses. The fare is ₹36,560 per person. The third is the Comfort package, which includes accommodation in two AC hotels, AC buses and the fare is ₹48500 per person. All packages include breakfast, lunch and dinner, and local sightseeing.
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EMI and LTC Facility
IRCTC has taken travelers' budgets into consideration. If paying the full amount at once is difficult, EMI options are also available. You can book this trip in easy installments of just ₹847 per month. LTC facility is also available, which will further benefit government employees. EMI facility is available on the IRCTC portal through both public and private banks.
You can book this trip through a public or private bank on the IRCTC portal. For online booking, visit https://www.irctctourism.com/ or you can also book by visiting the IRCTC office.