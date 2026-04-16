Travelling On A Budget: Places In India To Visit For A Trip Under ₹10,000

People who like to travel are often restricted due to budget constraints. While most travellers love exploring new places, financial hurdles come in their way. However, it is lesser known that with smart planning, several places in India can be travelled to without burning a hole in the pocket. Infact, some of these destinations can be explored for under ₹10,000. Booking accommodations in advance, opting for bus or train travel and choosing local food over expensive restaurants can help travellers complete their trip on a budget.

Rishikesh

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For people living in and around Delhi NCR, Rishikesh is perfect for a quick, affordable escape. Known for its spiritual vibe and adventure sports, you can enjoy river rafting, attend the Ganga Aarti, and explore cafés by the river. Budget hostels and guesthouses start at very reasonable rates, and local food is easy on the pocket, making it ideal for a 2–3 night trip.



Also Read: Rafting Destinations In India Beyond Rishikesh

Jaipur

For a more historically rich and culturally inclined trip, you can explore the Pink City. It offers a mix of history, culture, and vibrant markets. Visit iconic attractions like Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort, or simply stroll through local bazaars. Affordable stays, street food, and shared transport options make Jaipur a great destination for couples or friends looking for a cultural getaway without overspending.

Kasol

If you love mountains, Kasol is a perfect low-cost destination. Surrounded by lush greenery and the Parvati River, it’s ideal for relaxing and trekking. Budget stays, and cafés offering simple meals keep expenses low. Travelling by bus and choosing homestays can easily keep your trip within budget.



Also Read: These Hill Stations Are Now Closer To NCR With Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

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Pondicherry



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For those craving a beach vacation, Pondicherry offers a unique blend of French architecture and serene coastlines. Rent a bike, explore quaint streets, and relax by the beach. Affordable guesthouses and local eateries make it possible to enjoy a coastal holiday without splurging.

Varanasi

One of the oldest living cities in the world, Varanasi offers a deeply enriching experience. Witness the mesmerising Ganga Aarti, explore narrow lanes, and savour local delicacies. Budget lodges and inexpensive transport options make it a great choice for a meaningful yet economical trip.



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