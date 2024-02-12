Advertisement

The first Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13-14. The temple, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land gifted by the UAE leadership.

Before the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi, here's taking a look at world's most popular Hindu temples, many of which are constructed outside India.

Pashupatinath Mandir (Nepal)

Pashupatinah Temple is part of the Kathmandu Valley World Heritage site, inscribed by UNESCO in 1979. It is a place of worship in the Kathmandu Valley on the Baghmati River, on the eastern outskirts of the city of Kathmandu, that is the holiest site in Nepal. There are more than 500 other temples shrines in the vicinity of the bigger premises.

Angkor Wat (Cambodia)

Angkor Wat is a Buddhist temple complex located in northern Cambodia. It was originally built in the first half of the 12th century as a Hindu temple. Spread across more than 400 acres, Angkor Wat is said to be the largest religious monument in the world.

Prambanan Temple (Indonesia)

Prambanan is the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia and also one of the biggest in Southeast Asia. It has three main temples dedicated to Vishnu, Brahma, and Shiva; and in fact, is Indonesia’s largest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Neasden Temple (UK)

Standing over 70 feet high, Neasden Temple in UK is said to be made from 5,000 tonnes of Italian Carrara, Indian Ambaji marble and the finest Bulgarian limestone. It was completely carved by hand in India before being moved to London. Every year, superlative Diwali celebrations at the temple involve fireworks and thousands descend to participate.

Koneswaram Temple (Sri Lanka)

Thirukoneswaram, or the Holy Koneswaram Temple, is a Hindu temple located on the top Swami Rock, a port town in eastern Sri Lanka. It is the main temple of Lord Shiva as well as Ravana, whose statue stands out over one side of Swami rock. The complex was constructed almost 2000 years ago. However, it was destroyed by the colonial invaders in an almost 17th century. It was later rebuilt.

Swaminarayan Akshardham (New Jersey, USA)

The largest Hindu temple outside India, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, was inaugurated in New Jersey, United States of America last year. Construction of the temple, devoted to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, commenced in 2011 and was successfully completed in 2023.

Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple (Australia)

The Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple is located in the suburb of Carrum Downs in the state of Victoria, Australia . This temple is the largest Hindu temple in Victoria. Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped at the temple.

Batu Caves (Malaysia)

The Batu Caves complex is one of the most popular Hindu shrines outside India, and is dedicated to Lord Murugan. It is the focal point of the Tamil festival of Thaipusam in Malaysia.

Sagar Shiv Mandir (Mauritius)

Sagar Shiv Mandir is located on Goyave de Chine island in Mauritius. Lord Shiva and other Hindu deities including Goddess Lakshmi and Hanuman. The highlight of the temple is the 108 feet tall bronze statue of Lord Shiva known as Mangal Mahadev.

