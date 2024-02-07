English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Sandstone From Rajasthan, Shikhar Cravings of Ramayana: Key Features of UAE's Hindu Temple

The Indian Embassy in a post on X shared magnificent visuals of the temple highlighting on the spellbinding architecture.

Digital Desk
Abu Dhabi Mandir
Abu Dhabi Mandir | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Abu Dhabi: Just few days left for the inauguration of the UAE's first Hindu temple, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir. The inauguration is scheduled for February 14 and will be done by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Embassy in a post on X shared magnificent visuals of the temple highlighting on the spellbinding architecture.

The poste read, "The world awaits the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Mandir by PM Narendra Modi. Visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture show the Temple in all its grandeur."

Here's a full description of the BAPS Mandir as shared by the Indian Embassy:

1. The temple is made of pink sandstone and marble that has been especially imported from Rajasthan. Not just this, even the sculptures featured on the temple are crafted by Rajasthan's artisans. Furthermore, the marble carvings are made using over 25,000 pieces of stone.

Image

2. Italian marble has also been used. Furthermore, 40,000 cubic feet of marble has been used for the temple's interiors.

3. There are two domes in the domes, seven Shikhars (spires) signifying UAE's seven emirates, 12 Samrans (dome-like structures) and 402 pillars.

4.  Each Shikhar cravings depict stories Ramayana, Mahabharata, Shiv Purana and Bhagavatam with narratign stories of Lord Jagannath, Lord Swaminarayan, Lord Venkateshwara and Lord Ayyappa.

5.  The temple also has a  ‘Dome of Harmony’ portraing harmony of the five natural elements — earth, water, fire, air and space.  

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

