Art, Culture, Food And A Lot More: These Monsoon Festivals Are Truly Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

Traveling might not be the first thing that comes to mind during monsoon because of the obvious issues. However, there are certain unique experiences you can savor in India during the monsoon that make the rain-soaked adventures worth it.

Here is a list of 5 monsoon festivals and events that should be on your bucket list.

Saputara Monsoon Festival (Saputara, Gujarat)

A hidden gem of a destination in Gujarat in its own right, Saputara is a monsoon paradise with rain-washed hills and lush greenery. From late July to mid-August the state tourism department celebrates the Saputara Monsoon Festival also known as the Megh Malhar Parv. From rain marathons to folk dance performances, local talent shows, and Dahi Handi competition on Janmashtami, the festival is jam-packed with exciting experiences that are simply perfect for a one of a lifetime trip.

Barkha Ritu (Chennai And Other Cities)

Known for being a patron of the classical arts, Chennai attracts some of the biggest names in classical Indian music during the Barkha Ritu festival. The festival however, is not just limited to Chennai and can also be attended in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. An opportunity to witness the maestros celebrating the timeless artistry of rain-soaked melodies is an experience that needs to be on your bucket list.

Snake Boats Race (Alapuzha, Kerala)

The monsoon in Kerala is nothing short of magic. Especially the backwaters of Alapuzha becomes a hub of fascinating monsoon activities, one of them being the snake boat races that attract several spectators from the state and country. The synchronised rowing, the loud cheering from the cloud and the pitter patter of rain – there is simply no better way to embrace the spirit and vibrancy of Kerala.

Ziro Music Festival (Arunachal Pradesh)

One of India’s largest sustainable outdoor festivals, Ziro Festival is celebrated in the stunning Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh. Organized in late September when the monsoon greenery of the misty valley is in full bloom, Ziro festival is an unforgettable experience that includes interactions with the local Apatani tribes who are masters of bamboo arts. But what really makes it a bucket-list destination is the line-up of musicians that grace the festival. Think handicrafts, music, local dances, and an incomparable vibe all set against the picturesque valley of rolling clouds and hills – that is Ziro Festival in a nutshell.

Anthurium Festival (Mizoram)