Team Conrad Or Team Jeremiah? The Summer I Turned Pretty Actor Gavin Casalegno Asked ChatGPT And It Chose...

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is here, and so is the age-old question - Team Conrad or Jeremiah? Several years after the conclusion of the first season, the trio, Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are back in Cousins for the last summer. During a pre-release interaction, Gavin admitted that while most avid watchers of the show deem Conrad more fit for Belly, he has found his solace in the answer provided to him by ChatGPT.



Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? ChatGPT answers

With the release of each new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the question of which Fisher brother protagonist Belly will end up with becomes the centre of discussion. For the unversed, the plot of the series revolves around the teenager, Belly Conklin, who is confused about her feelings for her brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, with whom she has been friends since childhood. Who the young girl ends up with forms the plot of the series.



Also Read: BTS V x The Summer I Turned Pretty Is A Collab No One Saw Coming | Watch

Appearing in an interview, Gavin Casalegno was asked if, within the fandom of the show, more people are in Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. The actor admitted that most people choose Conrad over his character for Belly. However, he shared that he asked ChatGPT which brother it would choose if it wanted to have a ‘healthy and long-lasting' relationship, and the AI tool chose Team Jeremiah. Gavin's confession is now doing the rounds on social media.



Also Read: The Summer I Turned Pretty 3: Release Date, Episode Schedule And More