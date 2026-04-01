Beach Destinations To Visit In India Apart From Goa

For a beach vacay, Goa is the first name that comes to mind. However, India is home to many other beach destinations that are incredibly beautiful, pristine, tranquil and perfect for a getaway with family or friends.

Varkala

Varkala has towering, massive cliffs situated right along its coastline. Located on the shores of the Arabian Sea, this place offers a harmonious blend of peace and spirituality. The small cafes and shops perched atop the cliffs lend the atmosphere a distinct "hippie" and relaxing vibe. Additionally, the area is home to several yoga retreats.

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Lakshadweep

If you are seeking a Maldives-like experience, complete with crystal-clear blue waters and white sandy beaches, look no further than Lakshadweep. This archipelago is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty. The waters here are so transparent that you can clearly see the coral reefs underneath the surface. For enthusiasts of scuba diving and snorkeling, the islands of Bangaram and Agatti are nothing short of paradise.

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Beaches in Lakshadweep are clear and pristine | Image: Freepik

Pondicherry

If you wish to witness a fascinating fusion of French culture and Indian traditions, a visit to Pondicherry is an absolute must. Unlike the bustling beaches of Goa, the beaches here are remarkably serene and soothing. The Promenade Beach is famous for its pleasant evening strolls, while the Paradise Beach is celebrated for its golden sands and boat rides. The charming French-style streets and colorful colonial houses here are sure to make your trip an unforgettable experience.

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Gokarna

Gokarna is an excellent choice for those who wish to combine the enjoyment of natural beauty with a bit of trekking. Moreover, reaching destinations like Half Moon Beach and Paradise Beach requires traversing small hills, an adventure in itself that promises a truly thrilling experience.

Gokarna offers trekking destinations too | Image: Freepik

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