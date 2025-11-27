Best Time To Visit Varanasi And Top Things To Do In Kashi

Varanasi, situated in the Southeastern part of Uttar Pradesh, is a place that warrants atleast one visit in a lifetime. With a rich cultural, spiritual and traditional background, the city attracts massive crowds who have shared their remarkable experience in the city.

What is the best time to visit Varanasi?

The ideal time to visit Varanasi is from October to March, when the weather is cool and pleasant for sightseeing. Winter temperatures range between 5°C and 20°C, making morning boat rides and long walks along the ghats extremely enjoyable. This period also hosts major festivals like Dev Deepawali, Makar Sankranti, Mahashivratri, and Holi, giving travellers a chance to witness the city at its cultural best.

A file photo of Varanasi | Image: X

The monsoon season (July to September) paints a breathtaking picture as the ghats glisten under the rains and the river swells. While heavy showers may limit outdoor activities, the misty mornings and lush surroundings offer a unique, serene experience.

The summer months (April to June) can be harsh, with temperatures crossing 40°C. However, this is the least crowded period, ideal for travellers who prefer quieter ghats and discounted hotel rates—provided they’re prepared for the heat.

Advertisement

Top things to do in Varanasi

Boat ride on the river Ganga against the backdrop of a rising sun

A file photo of Varanasi | Image: X



Start your day with a serene boat ride as the sun paints the ghats golden. It’s one of the most iconic experiences of Varanasi, offering views of daily rituals, morning prayers and the timeless charm of the old city. Along the boat ride, you can also witness the legendary Ganga arti.

Advertisement

Attend the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat

Ganga Aarti in Varanasi happens twice a day: once in the morning and once in the evening. The evening aarti, with priests performing synchronised rituals with lamps, chants and incense, is a spectacular spiritual event that draws devotees from around the world.

Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The newly developed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has made access to the sacred shrine smoother while preserving its heritage. Seek blessings and admire the grandeur of this historic temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Explore Sarnath Temple

Just 25 kms from Varanasi, Sarnath is where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon. Visit the Dhamek Stupa, the archaeological museum, and monasteries for a peaceful spiritual detour.



Also Read: Udaipur To Andaman Island: 5 Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations in India

Banaras ki galiyan and the iconic street food

A file photo of Varanasi | Image: X



The narrow alleys of Varanasi are packed with shops selling Banarasi sarees, wooden toys, perfumes and local snacks. Don’t miss classics like kachori-sabzi, malaiyo (in winters), and the famous Banarasi paan.

Experience the Ghats

Each ghat has its own story—Manikarnika for its eternal flames, Assi Ghat for its youthful vibe, and Harishchandra for its traditional rituals.