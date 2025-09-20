Beyond Kolkata: 5 Destinations in West Bengal to Experience Durga Puja With a Unique Flavour

Durga Puja in Bengal is not just a festival—it’s an emotion that sweeps through every street, courtyard, and community. As the sound of dhak drums echoes and pandals glow with breathtaking artistry, the state transforms into a vibrant stage where devotion meets creativity.

Kolkata, the capital of the state, is known for the vibrant celebrations that attract unimaginable crowds to witness the magic on the streets created by the community pandals. While there is hardly anything as dazzling as Kolkata during Durga Puja, what about those who do not want to navigate the insane crowds and want to experience something beyond Kolkata? We asked the same question to the experts at Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, and this is what they had to say.

So here are 5 curated destinations that truly capture the magic of Durga Puja in Bengal, beyond Kolkata.



Dhanyakuria

Source: Blog of Kinjal Bose



The town of Dhanyakuria is a curious mixture of Indian and European architecture that makes you feel like you are in a different world altogether. The pujas here are not as elaborate as the community pandals of Kolkata, but they ooze with heritage and history, most notably in the Gaine Rajbari and aristocratic mansions.

Shantiniketan

Source: East India Story



Shantiniketan, the land of Rabindranath Tagore, offers a more serene and artistic take on Durga Puja. The celebrations here are intertwined with Bengal’s literary and cultural heritage. Folk performances, baul music, and local handicrafts set the tone for a soulful festive experience. The peaceful ambience and open-air festivities make it perfect for travellers who want to soak in the spirit of Puja without the overwhelming crowds.

Durgapur

Source; Mindtrip



In Durgapur, Durga Puja is celebrated with community warmth and vibrant modern themes –think the vibrancy of Kolkata minus the crowd and madness. Its pandals showcase a blend of traditional rituals and contemporary artistry, making it a great choice for families. Cultural programs, local fairs, and food stalls add to the festive cheer, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors who want to experience Bengal’s communal spirit up close.

Cossimbazar

Source: Instagram - Cossimbazar Palace of the Roys (Rajbari)



About 195 km from Kolkata lies the unique town of Cossimbazar with regality written all over it. The Durga Puja at the Cossimbazar Rajbari is almost 300 years old, and one of the best ways to experience it is to book a stay at the palace which has now been turned into a heritage hotel. From understanding the intricacies of the rituals to sampling the best of cuisines that Bengal has to offer, it is going to be an experience of a lifetime.

Cooch Behar

Source: WB Tourism