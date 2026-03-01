Updated 1 March 2026 at 14:43 IST
Braj Holi 2026: Plan A Trip To Mathura-Vrindavan, Where Holi Celebrations Last 10 Days
Braj Ki Holi is one of the most revered and popular Holi traditions across the country. The festival of colours lasts not one, but 10 days in the regions, closely associated with Lord Krishna.
- Travel News
- 3 min read
Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 4. The festival has its own customs and traditions in different cities. One of the most famous and revered celebrations of Holi is in Braj, the city that transforms into a riot of colours, devotion and celebration during the festival.
Known as Braj Ki Holi, this grand festivity stretches far beyond a single day. In the towns associated with Lord Krishna, Holi is a 10-day spectacle filled with rituals, music, dance and age-old traditions that draw devotees and travellers from across India and the world. The Braj region includes Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul, all deeply connected to Lord Krishna’s childhood legends. Each town celebrates Holi in its own distinctive style, creating a vibrant spiritual circuit for visitors. The festival in the region is not just a day, but a slow burn leading up to the full-blown final celebrations.
If you are planning a trip to the region to partake in the Holi celebrations, here is a 10-day calendar to enjoy the celebrations best. Listed below are also some of the highlights of the unique celebration of Holi in the Braj areas.
|Date
|Holi Event
|Place of Celebration
|February 24, 2026
|Laddu Maar Holi
|Barsana
|February 25, 2026
|Lathmaar Holi
|Barsana
|February 26, 2026
|Lathmaar Holi
|Nandgaon
|February 27, 2026
|Phoolon ki Holi
|Vrindavan
|February 27, 2026
|Mathura Temple Hpli
|Mathura
|March 1, 2026
|Gokul Chhadimar Holi
|Gokul
|March 2, 2026
|Widow Holi
|Vrindavan
|March 3, 2026
|Holika Dahan
|Mathura
|March 4, 2026
|Rangwali Holi
|Across Braj
|March 5, 2026
|Dauji Ka Huranga
|Baldev
Laddumar Holi (Barsana)
The Holi festivities in the region begin with the whimsical Laddumar Holi. Celebrated in the childhood town of Radha, the celebrations lean towards devotion of the Goddess and are dedicated to her love for Lord Krishna. Ladoos, the traditional Indian sweet, are flung in the air while devotees sing bhajans and celebrate the pious relationship.
Advertisement
Lathmar Holi (Barsana and Nandgaon)
The festivities usually begin in Barsana, believed to be the childhood home of Radha. During Lathmar Holi, women playfully chase men with sticks (lathis), reenacting the legendary teasing of Radha by Krishna. A day later, the celebration moves to Nandgaon, where the tradition is repeated with equal enthusiasm.
Also Read: 5 Ways To Celebrate Holi 2026 Without Colours
Phoolon Ki Holi (Vrindavan)
At the famous Banke Bihari Temple, devotees celebrate Holi with flower petals instead of colours. This unique ritual, known as Phoolon Ki Holi, creates a mesmerising atmosphere as priests shower petals on the crowd amid devotional songs.
Advertisement
Widow’s Holi (Vrindavan)
In recent years, Vrindavan has witnessed a heartwarming change with widows participating in Holi celebrations, breaking social taboos and embracing joy and colour.
Also Read: DYK About Gulaal Gota, 400-Year-Old Royal Holi Ritual Of Jaipur
Holika Dahan (Across Braj)
The evening before the main Holi sees bonfires lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil, marking the spiritual beginning of the festival.
Huranga (Baldev)
In the town of Baldev near Mathura, Huranga is celebrated a day after Holi. Here, women playfully drench men with colours while men sing traditional songs, creating a lively and energetic scene. This day tradtonally marks the end of Holi festivites for the year.
Also Read: Choti Holi 2026: What To Offer In Holika Dahan For Peace And Prosperity
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 14:43 IST