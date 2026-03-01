Braj Holi 2026: Plan A Trip To Mathura-Vrindavan, Where Holi Celebrations Last 10 Days

Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 4. The festival has its own customs and traditions in different cities. One of the most famous and revered celebrations of Holi is in Braj, the city that transforms into a riot of colours, devotion and celebration during the festival.

Known as Braj Ki Holi, this grand festivity stretches far beyond a single day. In the towns associated with Lord Krishna, Holi is a 10-day spectacle filled with rituals, music, dance and age-old traditions that draw devotees and travellers from across India and the world. The Braj region includes Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul, all deeply connected to Lord Krishna’s childhood legends. Each town celebrates Holi in its own distinctive style, creating a vibrant spiritual circuit for visitors. The festival in the region is not just a day, but a slow burn leading up to the full-blown final celebrations.

If you are planning a trip to the region to partake in the Holi celebrations, here is a 10-day calendar to enjoy the celebrations best. Listed below are also some of the highlights of the unique celebration of Holi in the Braj areas.



Date Holi Event Place of Celebration February 24, 2026 Laddu Maar Holi Barsana February 25, 2026 Lathmaar Holi Barsana February 26, 2026 Lathmaar Holi Nandgaon February 27, 2026 Phoolon ki Holi Vrindavan February 27, 2026 Mathura Temple Hpli Mathura March 1, 2026 Gokul Chhadimar Holi Gokul March 2, 2026 Widow Holi Vrindavan March 3, 2026 Holika Dahan Mathura March 4, 2026 Rangwali Holi Across Braj March 5, 2026 Dauji Ka Huranga Baldev

Laddumar Holi (Barsana)

The Holi festivities in the region begin with the whimsical Laddumar Holi. Celebrated in the childhood town of Radha, the celebrations lean towards devotion of the Goddess and are dedicated to her love for Lord Krishna. Ladoos, the traditional Indian sweet, are flung in the air while devotees sing bhajans and celebrate the pious relationship.

Lathmar Holi (Barsana and Nandgaon)

The festivities usually begin in Barsana, believed to be the childhood home of Radha. During Lathmar Holi, women playfully chase men with sticks (lathis), reenacting the legendary teasing of Radha by Krishna. A day later, the celebration moves to Nandgaon, where the tradition is repeated with equal enthusiasm.



Phoolon Ki Holi (Vrindavan)

At the famous Banke Bihari Temple, devotees celebrate Holi with flower petals instead of colours. This unique ritual, known as Phoolon Ki Holi, creates a mesmerising atmosphere as priests shower petals on the crowd amid devotional songs.

Widow’s Holi (Vrindavan)

In recent years, Vrindavan has witnessed a heartwarming change with widows participating in Holi celebrations, breaking social taboos and embracing joy and colour.



Holika Dahan (Across Braj)

The evening before the main Holi sees bonfires lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil, marking the spiritual beginning of the festival.

Huranga (Baldev)