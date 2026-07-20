Char Dham, Vaishno Devi Yatras Suspended as Heavy Rain Batters Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir; IMD Issues Alert

Rudraprayag: The Uttarakhand administration on Monday temporarily halted the Char Dham Yatra as a precautionary measure in view of continuous heavy rainfall, Red and Orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and landslides at several locations along the pilgrimage routes.

The Garhwal Commissioner directed all concerned District Magistrates and officials to ensure that pilgrims already on the route are accommodated at safe locations. They have also been instructed to allow pilgrims to resume their onward journey only after the routes are declared completely safe.

Officials have further been asked to provide timely and accurate information to pilgrims and the public through the media and other communication channels.

The administration said the decision was taken solely as a precautionary measure, with the safety of pilgrims being the top priority in view of the prevailing weather conditions and the condition of the Yatra routes. The pilgrimage will resume once the routes are declared safe and the situation returns to normal.

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Pilgrims have been advised not to pay attention to rumours, to rely only on official advisories issued by the administration, and to follow the directions of the respective district authorities until weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag district has led to a sharp rise in the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, both of which are nearing their warning levels. Ghats developed under the Namami Gange project have been submerged due to the rising water levels.

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The Rudraprayag district administration has directed all departments to remain on high alert as light rain and dense fog continue across the district.

According to the administration, Rudraprayag recorded 22 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Ukhimath received 77 mm and Jakholi recorded 53 mm.

The latest readings showed the Alaknanda River at 625.00 metres and the Mandakini River at 624.15 metres, both approaching their respective warning levels. Water levels were also recorded at 799.90 metres in Ganganagar and 1,974.12 metres in Gaurikund.

The District Emergency Operations Centre has instructed all concerned departments to maintain the highest level of preparedness to deal with any rain-related emergencies. Residents and pilgrims have also been advised to stay away from riverbanks and remain vigilant.

Vaishno Devi Yatra Remains Suspended For Day 2

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday as a precautionary measure amid persistent heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the region.The pilgrimage has been temporarily halted in view of the prevailing weather conditions to ensure the safety of devotees. The region has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall for the past couple of days, raising concerns over landslides and other rain-related hazards along the pilgrimage routes.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the pilgrimage is expected to resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are considered safe for the movement of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, at least seven people died after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Surankote area of Poonch district, while rescue teams comprising the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued search operations for the missing amid heavy rain across the Union Territory.

Confirming the death toll, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Sub-District Hospital, Surankote, Mohd Yousf said, “Regarding the calamity and storm that struck the entire district, including Surankote, Rajouri, and the state, we have confirmed seven deaths in Surankote so far. We have completed the medical formalities for six bodies and handed them over to their families, while one more body, which we recently recovered, is currently being brought in. There are several people still reported missing; we are yet to ascertain the exact number. Rescue operations are currently underway near the stream.”

As the rain-related emergency unfolded, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu to review the situation arising from incessant rainfall, flash floods and landslides in Poonch and Rajouri districts, besides assessing the administration's preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting reviewed the prevailing weather situation, the impact of heavy rainfall and the steps being taken by various departments to ensure public safety, restore essential services and provide relief to affected families.

At the outset, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the flash floods and assured all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation and restoration.