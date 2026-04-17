Char Dham Yatra 2026: How To Do Offline Registration? Know Required Documents, Centers And Other Details

The Char Dham Yatra is not just a pilgrimage, but a difficult and divine journey through the Himalayas. Every year, millions of pilgrims embark on this religious trip and the registration process for 2026 has already begun. If you wish to register offline, it's important to learn all the details in advance to ensure a hassle-free journey later on.

How to register offline for Char Dham Yatra?

The Uttarakhand government has set up counters in several cities to facilitate offline registration this time. Registration is available in Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun. Several counters have been set up at Rishikul Grounds in Haridwar, the transit camp and ISBT in Rishikesh, where pilgrims can register. In addition, offline registration centers have been set up at several locations along the pilgrimage route, such as Janki Chatti, Sonprayag, Gaurikund, Joshimath and Govind Ghat. Registration at these locations is essential, as traveling without registration can lead to difficulties.

Offline and online registration for Char Dham Yatra have begun | Image: Freepik

What documents are required?

You'll need the following documents to register yourself for the Char Dham Yatra this year -

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Aadhaar card/identity card/PAN card/driving license, along with your mobile number and the mobile number of one family member. You'll also need to know the dates of your Char Dham Darshan before you begin the registration process.

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Several centres for registration for Char Dham Yatra are set up in Haridwar and Rishikesh | Image: Freepik

What's the route?

This journey covers the four major pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The journey typically begins in Haridwar or Rishikesh, and the traditional order is Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. Reaching Yamunotri requires a trek of approximately 6 kilometers from Janki Chatti. After this, the journey to Gangotri is relatively easy, as the road leads directly to the temple. However, the journey to Kedarnath is considered the most difficult, requiring a trek of approximately 16 kilometers from Gaurikund.

The journey to Badrinath can be completed by road, making it slightly easier than other pilgrimage sites. However, the entire route involves mountainous terrain, long distances and weather challenges, so preparation is essential. You can also travel by helicopter.

Strict health protocols put in place for Char Dham Yatra