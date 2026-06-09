Dudhsagar To Hogenakkal, 7 Majestic Waterfalls To Visit In India During Monsoon

Monsoon brings life to rivers, forests and waterfalls across India. As rainfall increases, waterfalls swell with fresh water. It creates dramatic landscapes that attract nature lovers, photographers and travellers. Whether located in the Western Ghats or surrounded by misty hills in the Northeast, these waterfalls are best experienced during the rainy season when they are at their most powerful and picturesque.

Jog Falls, Karnataka

Jog Falls | Image: Karnataka Tourism

Located in the Shimoga district, Jog Falls is a major attraction spot in Karnataka. It is one of the highest waterfalls in India, and during monsoons, one can see breathtaking views of the falls with rainbows coming now and then. It is formed by the Sharavathi River and is known for its dramatic drop and four distinct cascades: Raja, Rani, Rover and Rocket. The best time to visit this place is during the peak monsoon months, from July to September. To reach this scenic destination, the nearest airport is Mangalore International Airport, about 120 kms away. For those travelling by rail, Talaguppa railway station serves as the nearest rail link.

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Located in Sangem Taluka of Goa, Dudhsagar Falls is among India's tallest waterfalls. It means the 'Sea of Milk' and is divided into three streams. Among the locals, it is popularly known as Tambdi Surla. The waterfall becomes a grand attraction during the rainy season. The best time to visit this place is from June to August. To reach this scenic destination, the nearest airport is Goa International Airport in Dabolim. For those travelling by rail, Vasco Da Gama railway station serves as the nearest rail link from Dabolim.

Athirappilly Falls, Kerala

Athirappilly Falls | Image: Incredible India

Located at the entrance to the Sholayar forest ranges, Athirappilly Falls is the largest waterfall in Kerala. It is widely renowned as the 'Niagara of India.' The falls attract visitors with their wide curtain of water and lush surroundings. The monsoon enhances its beauty as the Chalakudy River flows in full force. The best time to visit this place is from July to September. To reach this scenic destination, the nearest airport is Cochin International Airport, about 41.2 km away. For those travelling by rail, Chalakudy railway station serves as the nearest rail link.

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Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Nohkalikai Falls | Image: Incredible India

Located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, Nohkalikai Falls is India's tallest waterfall. During the monsoon, water plunges from mist-covered cliffs into a deep green pool, creating a stunning natural scene. The best time to visit this place is from June to September or the post-monsoon season, which is from October to December. To reach this scenic destination, the nearest airport is Shillong Airport, about 79 km away. The state has no railway connections. Hence, if one wants to visit Nohkalikai Falls by train, one has to get off at Guwahati Railway Station and then reach their destination by road.

Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh

Chitrakote Falls | Image: Chhattisgarh Tourism

Located in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Chitrakote Falls is the country's widest waterfall. It is known as the 'Mini Niagara Falls of India'. Monsoon rains cause the waterfall to expand dramatically across its horseshoe-shaped formation. The best time to visit is between July and September. To reach this scenic destination, the nearest airport is Swami Vivekananda Airport, 284 kms away. For those travelling by rail, Jagdalpur Railway Station serves as the nearest rail link.

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Shivanasamudra Falls, Karnataka

Shivanasamudra Falls | Image: Karnataka Tourism

Located on the banks of the Kaveri River in Karnataka. It is known as Shivanasamudra, i.e. Lord Shiva’s sea. They become particularly powerful during the rainy season. The roaring water and scenic surroundings make it a popular monsoon getaway. The best time to visit this place is July and September. To reach this scenic destination, the nearest airport is Mysore Airport, 80 kms away. For those travelling by rail, Mysore Junction serves as the nearest rail link.

Also Read: Ideal Places To Visit In India In Monsoon

Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

Hogenakkal Falls | Image: Tamil Nadu Tourism