Monsoon Travel Destinations: Places In India You Can Visit During The Rainy Season

The monsoon is one of the best times to explore India's natural beauty. Travelling during this season can be a refreshing experience, with greener landscapes and fewer crowds. However, some popular destinations are prone to floods and landslides during this season. There are plenty of places where travellers can enjoy themselves. If you're looking for places that generally remain accessible and enjoyable during the rainy season, these destinations are worth considering.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal | Image: Tamil Nadu Tourism

Nestled in the Palani Hills of the Western Ghats, Kodaikanal offers misty hills and scenic lakes. Travelling during the monsoon can be a perfect option for a refreshing getaway. The season adds to its natural beauty, creating postcard-worthy views across the hill station. The weather is also pleasant due to the rainfall. The hill station doesn't have its own airport. To reach this scenic destination, the nearest airport is Madurai Airport, about 120 kilometres away. Travellers can hire a cab and travel for 3-4 hours to reach the town. For those travelling by rail, Kodai Road railway station serves as the nearest rail link.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey | Image: Kerala Tourism

Situated on the shores of the Laccadive Sea, this town is often referred to as the "Venice of the East." It is known for its backwaters, canals and houseboats. The monsoon lends a serene charm to the place, making it a perfect slow-paced getaway. This destination is ideal for budget travellers and nature lovers who want to experience Alleppey's rain-washed greenery. The rains provide relief from the summer heat and make the landscape vibrant and refreshing. Alleppey doesn't have its own airport. The nearest airport is Cochin International Airport, which is around 83 km away. From the airport, it takes about 2 to 2.5 hours by taxi or bus to reach Alleppey. For those travelling by rail, Alleppey railway station connects the town to major cities across Kerala and beyond.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur | Image: Karnataka Tourism

Nestled in the foothills of the Mullayanagiri range in the Malnad region of the Western Ghats, this city is famous for its coffee plantations. It becomes particularly beautiful during the rainy season. Visiting Chikmagalur in June and July is ideal for travellers who love a rain-washed, misty hill station atmosphere. The region's green landscapes and pleasant weather attract those seeking a quieter monsoon holiday. It doesn't have its own commercial airport. The nearest airport is Mangalore International Airport, which is around 150 km away. The town is accessible by road from Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mysuru.

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Saputara, Gujarat

Saputara | Image: Gujarat Tourism

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats, Saputara is Gujarat's only hill station. This town is known for its cool weather, rolling hills and breathtaking viewpoints. Monsoon showers bring fresh greenery to the landscape, making it a peaceful escape from city life. June is among the best times to visit this hill town. The scenic views are stunning, as the rains bring the region's flora to life. Saputara doesn't have its own airport. The nearest operational airports are Nashik International Airport in Maharashtra and Surat International Airport in Gujarat, located approximately 80 kilometres and 150 kilometres away, respectively. From either airport, it takes about 2-3 hours to reach Saputara. The destination is well connected by road from Surat, Nashik and nearby cities.

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Mahabaleshwar | Image: Incredible India

Nestled high in the Sahyadri mountain range of the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar comes alive during the monsoon season. With misty viewpoints, waterfalls and lush greenery, the town remains a favourite monsoon retreat. June is among the best months to visit this destination, especially for nature lovers and rain enthusiasts. While the region receives significant rainfall, it is generally well-equipped for tourism and remains accessible for most travellers. It doesn't have its own airport, and the nearest operational airport is Pune International Airport, which is about 120 km away. Cabs, taxis and buses are available from the airport, and the journey usually takes around 2.5 to 3 hours.

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Kumarakom, Kerala

Kumarakom | Image: Incredible India

Located on the banks of Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom offers a variety of experiences, from tranquil backwaters and houseboat rides to scenic views. The monsoon enhances the beauty of the region, making it a popular destination for nature lovers. June and July are considered ideal months to visit, as the frequent rains bring relief from the summer heat. The region transforms into a lush green landscape, making it a visually stunning time to explore without the usual peak-season crowds. The nearest airport is Cochin International Airport, which is around 85 km away. For those travelling by rail, Kottayam railway station is the nearest major railhead.

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Lonavala | Image: Maharashtra Tourism