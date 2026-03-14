DYK This City Is Called The Chilli Capital Of India, Here’s Why It Deserves A Spot On Your Travel List

While spices like Bhut Jolokia and Byadgi are well known, the Chilli Capital of India remains relatively in the shadows. Guntur in Andhra Pradesh plays a major role in the country’s chilli trade and has earned global recognition for its fiery produce. Located in the southeastern part of the state, Guntur is one of India’s largest producers and exporters of red chillies. The city’s reputation largely comes from the famous Guntur Chilli Yard, considered one of the biggest chilli trading markets in Asia. Every year, thousands of farmers and traders gather here to buy and sell tonnes of chillies that are eventually shipped to different parts of India and several countries across the world. Recently, Anand Mahindra took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share breathtaking aerial views of chilli yards. In his post, the business tycoon mentioned that offering hot air balloon rides in the areas could be one of the ways to boost tourism in the city.

Chilly capital of India: Guntur

The fertile soil and warm climate of the region make it ideal for growing chillies. Farmers in the surrounding districts cultivate several varieties, including the popular Guntur Sannam Chilli, known for its bright red colour and intense flavour. This variety is widely used in Indian cooking and is exported internationally. The chillies produced here are known for their distinct colour and pungent taste.

Guntur chillies are so well-known that they even received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which recognises products that have a specific regional origin and unique characteristics. This recognition has further strengthened the city’s reputation as a hub for chilli cultivation and trade. As per reports, the areas in Andhra Pradesh produce roughly 45% of India's total chilli production.



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Why Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, demands a visit from travel enthusiasts

Beyond its spice markets, Guntur also offers travellers a mix of culture, history and food experiences. Visitors can explore nearby spiritual sites such as Amaravati, an ancient town located along the banks of the Krishna River. The area is known for its historic Buddhist heritage and peaceful river views. Food lovers will also enjoy the region’s signature Andhra cuisine, famous for its bold flavours and generous use of spices. Local dishes such as spicy curries, pickles and rice preparations highlight the distinct taste of the region’s chillies.

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