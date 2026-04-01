DYK This Coastal City Is Known As The Ice Cream Capital Of India

Ice Cream is a quintessential dessert that unarguably comes second to none. However, in a coastal town in the country, the dish is a lot more than just a dessert; it's a way of life. Situated in Karnataka, Mangaluru (formerly Mangalore) is fondly called the Ice Cream capital of India.

Representative image | Freepik

Why is Mangaluru called the ice cream capital of India?

Nestled along the Arabian Sea, this vibrant coastal city is known for its serene beaches and traditional culture. However, its title remains lesser known to the general public. The dessert scene in the town is unique, and worthy of boasting.

The city gets the ‘ice cream capital of India’ title because of its culture being deeply rooted in the dessert. It houses a high volume of ice cream parlours, and several popular brands of indulgent desserts have emerged here. For the people of Mengaluru, ice cream is not an occasional indulgence but a daily after-meal delight.

Gadbad icecream is a staple of Mangalore | Image: X

As per reports, the colonial culinary habits in the early 20th century influenced the popularity of the dessert in the coastal town. Locals were keen on adapting it as it gave a boost to local dairy produce and supported milk cooperatives. It also helped in aiding family businesses affordably and sustainably. To top this, the coastal climate makes ice cream a year-round delight.



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One of the most iconic offerings of Mangaluru is the famous Gadbad Ice Cream. As quirky as its name sounds, this dessert is a must-try. It features multiple layers of ice cream, fruits, nuts, and jelly topped with wafers and syrup, making it a treat for both the eyes and the taste buds. The credit for popularising this dessert culture largely goes to the legendary Ideal Ice Cream Parlour. Established decades ago, this local favourite introduced innovative sundaes that quickly became a sensation. Today, such ice cream parlours are a hit across the country.



Some popular ice cream chains, such as Ideal Ice Cream / Pabbas, Hangyo and Rayan ice cream, reportedly began in Mangaluru.



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