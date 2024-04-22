Advertisement

The Southern part of India is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and heritage as well as lip smacking food. All these factors make it an ideal destination for a nice summer vacation. From lush hill stations to pristine beaches and quaint towns, a sojourn to the Southern part of India is always meaningful. Here are some must-visit tourist places in South India for a memorable summer getaway.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, Coonoor is a picturesque hill station known for its lush tea gardens, scenic viewpoints, and pleasant climate. Visitors can explore attractions such as Sim's Park, Lamb's Rock, and Dolphin's Nose for stunning views of the surrounding valleys and tea estates.

Coonoor | Image: Unsplash

Varkala is a coastal town renowned for its clean beaches, towering cliffs, and spiritual ambiance. The main attraction is Varkala Beach, where visitors can relax on golden sands, take a dip in the Arabian Sea, and witness mesmerising sunsets. Don't miss the opportunity to visit the revered Janardanaswamy Temple and the natural mineral springs at Papanasam Beach.

Known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg is a tranquil hill station famed for its lush coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. Visitors can explore attractions such as Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat, and Nagarhole National Park for a glimpse of the region's natural beauty and wildlife.

Puducherry

Puducherry is a charming coastal town with a unique blend of French and Indian influences, evident in its colonial architecture, vibrant markets, and serene beaches. Visitors can explore attractions such as Auroville, Aurobindo Ashram, and Promenade Beach for a cultural and spiritual experience. Enjoy the Franco-Indian cuisine for a unique experience.

Puducherry | Image: Unsplash

Surrounded by rolling hills, tea plantations, and lush forests, Munnar is a popular hill station known for its stunning natural beauty and cool climate. You can explore attractions such as Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam, and Tea Museum for a memorable experience amidst nature's tranquillity.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Tucked away in the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley is a hidden gem that must be visited for its scenic landscapes, ancient caves, and coffee plantations.

Araku Valley | Image: Unsplash

Visitors can enjoy a scenic train ride on the Araku Valley Railway, explore tribal villages, and visit attractions such as Borra Caves and Padmapuram Gardens for an immersive experience in nature and culture.