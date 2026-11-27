From Brian Lara to Angostura, the Caribbean has always had a way of making an impression on India. Sometimes it has arrived through the cover drive, sometimes through the unmistakable swagger of West Indian cricket, and sometimes through the flavours of a rum or a few drops of bitters. The geography may be distant, but the cultural familiarity is not.

That connection was in the air at Barbet and Pals in Greater Kailash, New Delhi, where Monika Alcobev hosted an evening with Daniyel Jones, Global Brand Ambassador for the House of Angostura. Jones had travelled to India from his base in Paris for a special showcase, bringing with him not just the craft of cocktail-making but also the warmth and stories of Trinidad and Tobago, his homeland.

The conversation, quite fittingly, began with Brian Charles Lara. For Indian cricket followers, Lara needs little introduction. He belonged to that rare class of batsmen who made batting seem an art form, capable of turning a cricket ground into a theatre. Alongside names such as Viv Richards, Garry Sobers and Rohan Kanhai, he represents a Caribbean cricketing tradition that has long held Indian audiences in thrall.

What made the evening particularly enjoyable was Jones himself. He seemed to have mastered not only the craft of cocktails but also the art of conversation. There was an easy warmth about him and a genuine appreciation of Indian culture. He recognised the similarities between India and the West Indies, and spoke about them with an ease that went beyond the familiar pleasantries of an international brand showcase.

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The connection, of course, runs deeper than cricket. The Indian-origin communities in Trinidad and Tobago and across parts of the Caribbean are living reminders of a shared history. Food, music, language and everyday cultural practices carry echoes of that past. Perhaps this is why a conversation between an Indian guest and someone from Trinidad can move so effortlessly from Lara to culture, and then to what is in the glass.

Now based in Paris, the world's fashion capital, Jones carries the character of the Caribbean into a very different setting. Yet at Barbet and Pals, he seemed entirely at home, guiding guests through the nuances of cocktail craftsmanship and the stories behind the spirits.

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The evening also marked a significant return for Angostura to India. After an 11-year absence, the brand resumed shipments in January 2026 and partnered with Monika Alcobev in July for official distribution. Its initial portfolio includes Angostura 5-Year-Old Rum, Angostura Aromatic Bitters and Angostura Orange Bitters, with availability beginning in Maharashtra and Delhi before a phased expansion.

For Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev, the partnership reflects the growing interest among Indian consumers in spirits with a distinct heritage and identity. “Angostura carries a rare combination of heritage, credibility, and enduring relevance within the international spirits community,” he said. He noted that Indian consumers are showing greater curiosity towards authentic brands with provenance and craftsmanship, while globally influenced cocktails such as the Picante are increasingly shaping urban drinking culture. The association, he added, fits Monika Alcobev’s long-term approach to building premium categories with patience, consistency and a meaningful market presence.

Angostura's ambitions in India extend beyond distribution. Chief Executive Officer Ian Forbes described the partnership as an opportunity to establish the brand more firmly in the country's premium lifestyle and hospitality space. “This partnership represents more than expanding our global distribution. It is about positioning Angostura as a premium lifestyle brand in India,” he said. Forbes also pointed to opportunities to work with bartenders, mixologists, retailers and hospitality partners to showcase the versatility and quality for which Angostura is known internationally.

It was more than a conventional product launch. It was an opportunity to encounter a culture through its people, its stories and its craft. Cricket may have introduced India to the Caribbean, but it is far from the only reason the connection endures.