From Markha Valley To Buran Ghati: 7 Stunning Trekking Trails in North India For Your Next Adventure

North India is home to some of the country's most spectacular trekking destinations. From the landscapes of Ladakh to the flower-filled valleys of Uttarakhand and the alpine lakes of Kashmir. Whether trekkers are seeking dramatic mountain views, remote villages or challenging high-altitude adventures, these routes show the diverse beauty of the Himalayas. Here are seven stunning trekking trails in North India that adventure enthusiasts should consider exploring.

Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh

The Markha Valley Trek is one of Ladakh's most iconic trekking routes. It is a 6-day trek in Ladakh. It starts from Spituk or Chilling and ends near Hemis. It takes travellers through remote villages, ancient monasteries and dramatic mountain scenery. The ideal period to visit is July through September. During those months, the weather is pleasant, and the risk of rain is low due to the region being in a rain shadow area. To reach and start this trek, the nearest airport is Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh. From the airport, hail a cab to Chilling. The drive is one and a half hours from Leh to Chilling.

Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh

The Hampta Pass Trek is known for its striking contrast in landscapes. It starts near Manali and is a 5-day trek. It starts from Jobra and concludes at Chatru. Trekkers move through the lush green Kullu Valley to the stark, arid landscapes of the Lahaul region. It is one of the most scenic treks in the Himalayas. The ideal period to visit is June through September. To reach and begin this trek, the nearest airport is Bhuntar Airport, Kullu Manali. From the airport, hail a cab and reach Manali. For those travelling by rail, Chandigarh railway station serves as the nearest rail link. From there, trekkers can hail a cab.

Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand

The Valley of Flowers trek is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Valley of Flowers is famous for its vibrant blooms that cover the valley during the monsoon season. It is surrounded by snow-capped peaks. This trek is considered one of the most beautiful and accessible Himalayan treks. It is a 6-day trek. It starts from the village of Govindghat and concludes at the national park within the valley. The ideal period to visit is July through September. To reach and begin this trek, the nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. From the airport, hail a cab and drive through Rishikesh to reach Govindghat. For those travelling by rail, Haridwar and Rishikesh are the nearest railhead to the base camp.

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Har Ki Doon Trek, Uttarakhand

Har ki Doon, often referred to as the "Valley of Gods," is a classic Himalayan trek that passes through ancient villages, dense forests and scenic river valleys. It is a 7-day trek. Since it's a round-trip trek, its starting and ending point is the same, which is Sankri. The ideal period to visit is March through November. To reach and begin this trek, the nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. From Dehradun, hail a cab and travel for 8 hours to reach Sankri. For those travelling by rail, Dehradun Railway Station serves as the nearest rail link. From there, take a bus and reach Sankri.

Kashmir Great Lakes Trek, Jammu and Kashmir

The Kashmir Great Lakes Trek takes trekkers through the most beautiful lakes in Kashmir, surrounded by towering mountains and rolling vast meadows. It is widely regarded as one of India's most picturesque trekking routes. The trail leads hikers past a series of crystal-clear alpine lakes, rolling meadows and mountain passes. It is an 8-day trek. It starts at Shitkadi and concludes in Shitkadi. The ideal period to visit is July through August. To reach and begin this trek, the nearest airport is Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar. From Srinagar, hire a cab and reach Sonmarg. For those travelling by rail, Jammu Tawi Railway Station serves as the nearest rail link. From there, take a 6 to 8-hour road journey via bus to Srinagar.

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Buran Ghati Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Buran Ghati offers a mix of dense forests, traditional villages, high-altitude meadows and mountain passes. The trek combines the best elements of various Himalayan trails, offering scenic beauty throughout the journey. It is a 7-day trek. It starts from Janglik and ends in Barua. The ideal period to visit is May through October. To reach and begin this trek, the nearest airport is Jubbarhatti Airport. From the airport, hire a cab and reach Shimla. Then take a local bus to reach Janglik. For those travelling by rail, Kalka Railway Station serves as the nearest rail link. Take a cab from Kalka and drive for 3 hours to reach Shimla. And since it's a long road trip, it'll take around 12 hours to reach Janglik.

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Chadar Trek, Ladakh