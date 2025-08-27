Ganpatipule: Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In This Sleepy Coastal Town Is A Once In A Lifetime Experience

Nothing captures the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi better than the bustling streets of Mumbai, Pune, or Hyderabad, where Bappa’s arrival is no less than a city-wide carnival. However, if you want to experience a truly unique Ganpati celebration, then Ganpatipule needs to be on your bucket list.

A Konkan coastal town, situated in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, the name itself suggests the deep connection that the place has with Lord Ganesha. Ganpatipule also houses an ancient temple directly on the beach, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which is a popular pilgrimage site in Maharashtra.

While devotees come to the Swayambhu Ganesh temple from near and far all year round, Ganesh Chaturthi is when the real fun begins.

Source: Sansthan Shreedev Ganpatipule

During the 5-day celebrations, Ganpati idols are carried all around the town on palanquins, accompanied by spiritual chants and traditional music. The serene waters, white-sand beach, and the surrounding lush green hills adds a unique flavour to the celebrations that is rare to find anywhere.

How to reach Ganpatipule

Ganpatipule is about 325kms away from Mumbai, so a road trip is definitely an option. The nearest railway station is Ratnagiri which is about 25kms away and can be accessed easily with the help of buses and taxis that are readily available.

If you are planning to visit Ganpatipule from Mumbai and Pune by air, Ratnagiri airport is about 30kms away and well-connected by buses and taxis.

What to keep in mind while visiting Ganpatipule

Owing to the popularity of the temple, many devotees visit the small town to hotels and lodges get booked quickly. If you are planning to visit Ganesh Chaturthi, plan and book your accommodation months in advance to avoid any sudden surprises.

Source: Sansthan Shreedev Ganpatipule

Given the spiritual nature of the town, it is best to dress modestly and respectfully when visiting Ganpatipule.

Nearby attractions in Ganpatipule