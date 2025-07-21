Get Over Switzerland And Tuscany, These 5 Locations In India Are Perfect For A Dreamy Marriage Proposal

Every great love story deserves a stunning backdrop, especially for that one special moment when you ask the love of your life to become life partners. While international locations like Greece, Switzerland, Tokyo or Tuscany are classic proposal locations, these Indian locations are just as romantic with unique vibes of their own. Simply pack the ring, cue the petals, keep some tissues handy for the tears and get ready to start the next chapter of your life in style.

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Island

Blue waters, clear sky, and stunning sunrise and sunsets – this beach on Havelock Island is a lover’s paradise which can give Mykonos and Santorini in Greece a run for its money. If a perfect beach proposal with gorgeous photos is how you want it, there isn’t a better place than this.

Kumbalgarh Fort, Rajasthan

An eternal romance deserves a timeless backdrop. While castles in England and Scotland remain a favourite of the romantics for a adding that royal grandeur to their proposal story, Rajasthan’s Kumbalgarh Fort is no less stunning or romantic. The perfect magic hour shot of declaring your love to your partner against the epic backdrop is sure to send your heart and your socials buzzing.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

If you always dreamt of a Swiss romance a’la Yash Raj Films, but do not have the budget or time to plan one, take your loved one to Khajjiar, often called the Switzerland of India. In winter it turns into a winter land and in summer it is a magical meadow with lush, green hills all around.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Thought only Japan had cherry blossoms? Think again. Termed as one of the cleanest villages in Asia, Mawlynnong is also a great place to visit during the November where the village comes alive with cherry blossoms.A marriage proposal tinted with the magical hues of cherry blossoms – can it be more romantic?

Nashik, Maharashtra