Heading For Snowfall? Winter Essentials You Must Pack To Enjoy Biting Cold Weather
From snow boots to hot water bag and a thermos flask, here are some travel essentials you must pack if you are heading to witness snowfall in North India this season.
Various places in India, including Manali, Shimla, Kashmir and other parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are experiencing snowfall. Witnessing snowfall is a treat and many are heading from various parts of India to snowclad areas. However, snowy weather is different from winter chill that you might experience in other parts of India during the winter season. If you are exposed to snow without proper cover, you may fall ill instantly.
Here are some winter essentials that you must pack if you are heading for snowfall.
Pack your basic thermals
Pack basic layers, cozy sweaters or hoodies and durable pants to beat the cold. Pack a heavy, weather-resistant jacket to shield against icy winds. Remember to include extra pairs of temperature-regulating gloves and woolen cap for warmth in exposed areas.
Snow boots/shoes
Snow boots are waterproof or water-resistant. Snow boots are used in very wet or snowy conditions. Since snow is slippery, boots help maintain a firm grip on ground and help you from falling while walking. Ultralight boots can make walking in snow trails easier.
Sunscreen and vaseline
Applying sunscreen during winter is as essential as during summer. UV radiation is stronger during the winter months and is more penetrative than summer. You are prone to sunburn very quickly, leaving your skin parched and dry. Do not step out in snowy weather without applying sunscreen. Additionally, applying Vaseline overnight helps in healing.
Hot water bag
The key to sleeping well on cold winter nights is to keep your feet warm. While there are usually heaters in homestays and hotels, a hot water bag will keep you warmer during the freezing nights.
Thermos flask
In winters and snowy conditions, a thermos flask works better to store water. Fluid remains hot for longer periods of time in a thermos flask and must be carried instead of a normal bottle in snowy weather. Find one that fits in your bag. They are easy to carry and are vacuum insulated to keep beverage piping hot for a long duration.
