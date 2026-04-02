Here's How To Travel Singapore As Indian Without A Visa

Singapore's 96-Hour Visa-Free Transit Facility (VFTF) is designed for travelers transiting through Singapore en route to another country. Under this facility, eligible travellers may be permitted to stay in Singapore for up to four days without a visa. This facility is available to citizens of several countries, including India. However, the final decision regarding entry rests with immigration officers, who decide after reviewing the traveller's documents and history.

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Singapore Immigration Authority grants permission based on a review of the traveller's documents and specific travel conditions. Here is a detailed breakdown of the requirements.

Singapore is famous for its breath-taking infrastructure | Image: Freepik

Travelers holding Indian passports may be granted permission to stay in Singapore for up to 96 hours without a visa, provided that Singapore serves as a transit point to another country during their journey. Travellers may arrive via any mode of transport. However, it is mandatory to depart via air or sea within the 96-hour window.

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Indian travellers are required to possess a valid visa or entry permit issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Germany or Switzerland. This visa must be valid for use and remain valid for at least one month from the date of arrival in Singapore.

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Even if you hold a single-journey visa, you may still avail Singapore's 96-Hour Visa-Free Transit Facility (VFTF) during your return journey. The specific conditions are that you must be returning from the same country that issued the visa, be transiting through Singapore, and not be travelling directly back to India immediately after utilising the visa.

What's the rule for transit passengers?

Travellers who remain within the airport premises and do not pass through immigration clearance are classified as transit passengers. The VFTF does not apply to such individuals. However, passengers who need to collect their luggage, re-check in or obtain a boarding pass are required to clear immigration. In such instances, they are deemed to have formally entered Singapore and must fulfill all the conditions of the VFTF (Visa-Free Transit Facility).

Singapore immigration authorities call the shots over VFTF facility | Image: Freepik

Many low-cost airlines require passengers to clear immigration even during transit. Therefore, passengers are strongly advised to inquire with their airlines about the complete transit procedures at the transit airport prior to their journey to avoid any complications later on.