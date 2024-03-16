Advertisement

Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across India. Different regions have their own rituals and unique ways to celebrate the festival of colours. From the Holi parties in cities to the traditional celebrations in villages, there are countless destinations where you can experience the magic of Holi in all its glory. Here are some top places in India to immerse yourself in the colourful festivities and experience the glorious festival of colours.

Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, are among the most iconic destinations to celebrate Holi in India. Here, the celebrations span over several days and start way before Holi, with traditional rituals, lively processions, and lively street parties. The temples come alive with devotional songs and dances, and the streets are filled with people splashing colours and spreading joy.

File photo of Holi | Unsplash

Barsana and Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh

The Lathmar Holi celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon is a unique and lively tradition that draws visitors from far and wide. In this playful ritual, women of Barsana village playfully beat men from neighbouring Nandgaon with sticks, while men try to shield themselves. It is a fun-filled spectacle that captures the essence of Holi in its purest form.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, the Pink City of India, transforms into a riot of colours during Holi. The city hosts spectacular Holi events, including traditional folk performances, music concerts, and cultural shows. The iconic City Palace and Hawa Mahal serve as stunning backdrops for the festivities, creating a magical ambiance that enchants visitors from around the world.

File photo of Holi | Unsplash

Shantiniketan, West Bengal

Shantiniketan, the abode of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, hosts an artistic and cultural extravaganza during Holi or Dol Jatra, known as Basanta Utsav. Inspired by Tagore's vision of peace and creativity, the festivities include colourful processions, traditional dances, and musical performances.