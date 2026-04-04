Lac Bangles From Jaipur, Saree From Kolkata: Know What To Buy From These 7 Indian Cities

India's cultural diversity and rich traditional history have been celebrated for several years now. Tourists from across the globe come to the country for its diverse landscape and culturally rich tourism. Each Indian state is known for its unique produce and the manufacturing of a special item that is produced exclusively in the area. If you are planning a trip to one of the popular tourist cities in the country, don't forget to bring back special souvenirs. Available in an affordable range and in an abundant variety, these artefacts and region-specific products make for a perfect gift as well as an exquisite purchase for yourself.

Handcrafted jewellery and blue pottery from Jaipur

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is famous for its intricate Kundan and Meenakari jewellery. Don’t miss the vibrant blue pottery, a traditional craft that makes for beautiful home décor. The intricately design lac bangles is not worth missing.

Silk sarees from Varanasi

A trip to Varanasi is incomplete without purchasing a Banarasi silk saree. Known for their fine silk and elaborate zari work, these sarees are timeless pieces of Indian tradition.

Tant sarees and terracotta of Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its artistic flair. Terracotta artefacts and lightweight Tant sarees make for elegant and culturally rich souvenirs.

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Pearls from Hyderabad

Popularly called the City of Pearls, Hyderabad is the best place to buy exquisite pearl jewellery. Bidriware, a metal handicraft with intricate silver inlay, is another must-buy.



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Cashews from Goa

From delicious cashews and local spices to breezy beachwear, Goa offers souvenirs that perfectly capture its laid-back vibe.

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Bandhani dupatta, leather juttis of Jodhpur

Known as the Blue City, Jodhpur boasts a vast manufacturing of Bandhani tie-dye textile and footwear made using leather.

Spices and tea from Kerala