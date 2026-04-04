Lac Bangles From Jaipur, Saree From Kolkata: Know What To Buy From These 7 Indian Cities
Each Indian state is famous for a special item that is produced exclusively in the area and is known to be the best there. If you are vacationing in these 7 Indian cities, make sure to bring back these one-of-a-kind souvenirs.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
India's cultural diversity and rich traditional history have been celebrated for several years now. Tourists from across the globe come to the country for its diverse landscape and culturally rich tourism. Each Indian state is known for its unique produce and the manufacturing of a special item that is produced exclusively in the area. If you are planning a trip to one of the popular tourist cities in the country, don't forget to bring back special souvenirs. Available in an affordable range and in an abundant variety, these artefacts and region-specific products make for a perfect gift as well as an exquisite purchase for yourself.
Handcrafted jewellery and blue pottery from Jaipur
Known as the Pink City, Jaipur is famous for its intricate Kundan and Meenakari jewellery. Don’t miss the vibrant blue pottery, a traditional craft that makes for beautiful home décor. The intricately design lac bangles is not worth missing.
Silk sarees from Varanasi
A trip to Varanasi is incomplete without purchasing a Banarasi silk saree. Known for their fine silk and elaborate zari work, these sarees are timeless pieces of Indian tradition.
Tant sarees and terracotta of Kolkata
Kolkata is known for its artistic flair. Terracotta artefacts and lightweight Tant sarees make for elegant and culturally rich souvenirs.
Advertisement
Pearls from Hyderabad
Popularly called the City of Pearls, Hyderabad is the best place to buy exquisite pearl jewellery. Bidriware, a metal handicraft with intricate silver inlay, is another must-buy.
Also Read: Beach Destinations To Visit In India Apart From Goa
Cashews from Goa
From delicious cashews and local spices to breezy beachwear, Goa offers souvenirs that perfectly capture its laid-back vibe.
Advertisement
Bandhani dupatta, leather juttis of Jodhpur
Known as the Blue City, Jodhpur boasts a vast manufacturing of Bandhani tie-dye textile and footwear made using leather.
Spices and tea from Kerala
Kerala houses some of the widest tea gardens in the country. The state has a rich supply of spices, coconut oil and tea that is not only affordable but also unique.
Also Read: Here's How To Travel Singapore As an Indian Without A Visa