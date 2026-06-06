Planning A Goa Trip In June? Know The Pros And Cons Before Heading Out For The Monsoon Holiday
Most people refrain from planning a trip to Goa in June due to monsoon weather. The incessant rainfall repels some tourists while appeals to others.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
Travellers do not recommend travel to Goa in June and July due to the monsoon weather. The incessant rainfall repels some tourists while appeals to others. The charm of the beaches spills over to the entire city, as rain soaks the streets. While Goa in winter and summers is loud, in monsoon the city is calmer and in its full glory.
While the sea turns violent during the monsoon, the skies turn dramatic and lush greenery makes the best, most picturesque background. Though less explored, some locals and tourists believe that the monsoon is an underrated time to visit Goa. The monsoon season in Goa lasts from June to September.
Pros of travelling to Goa in the monsoon
Calmness takes over the beaches
While the beaches remain off-limits due to the intense nature of the sea, the city turns calm. There is fewer crowd on the beach. The shacks remain closed, but the seaside turns scenic.
Advertisement
Discounted prices
The off-season triggers massive discounts not just on travel but also on stays. Even highly-demanded properties become available for a much lower price.
Advertisement
Beautiful landscapes
In the monsoon season, the skies and the lanes of Goa turn picturesque. With fewer people, nature appears at its best during the monsoon season in Goa.
Cons of Goa in the monsoon
Most tourist destinations are shut
Most popular tourist destinations in Goa are closed during the monsoons owing to the off-season. Some popular sightseeing destinations might not be available.
Unpredictable rainfall
The rain timings in Goa are unpredictable during the monsoon. The rainfall arrives suddenly and can catch you off guard.
The other side of Goa
Since beaches remain closed off during the monsoon in Goa, tourists may be forced to visit some off-beat locations. It also would not serve your purpose if you are going to the beaches.
Also Read: Travelling To Vaishno Devi? Things To Keep In Mind