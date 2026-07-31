Musafir Cafe Is Real! You Can Stay At Vikrant Massey Starrer Netflix Show's Filming Location In Mussoorie

Musafir Cafe on Netflix has dominated social media discourse ever since its release on July 24. Streaming on Netflix, the show is based on the epynomous novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana lead the show that has got social media talking.

Along with the cast, the titular location, Musafir Cafe, plays its own character in the show. As the Vikrant starrer shuttles between Bhopal and Mussoorie, the cafe comes alive with its natural surrounding and colourful character. Following the release of the show, the filming location of the show has left netizens intrigued.

Is Musafir Cafe real?

Unlike populr beleive, Musafir Cafe is not shot on a set but inside an actual resort. Located on the Dehradun-Mussorie road, the cafe is actually called Jharipani Castle. While the series shows only the dining part of the location, the property is actually a heritage boutique hotel.

Standing on its own since 1932, the Musafir Cafe filming location was built by the British as a guest house for travelling officers. As per the site, post-Independence, the ownership of the castle moved to Maharaja of Patiala. However, since 2003, Mr. and Mrs. Bahri have acquired the property and restored it as a cozy homestay.

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Consiting of only 7 rooms, Jharipani Castle is intimate but premium. Along with an all day diner, bonfire, all day library, children activity zone, and jacuzzi, the property boasts a breathtaking view of the Doon valley which is perfect for a breather in the busy life. Rooms at the resort come at a premium price and can be booked directly via the website. The Jharipani Castle is also located centrally being 7 kms away from the famous Mall Road.

Set in Bhopal and Mussoorie, Musafir Cafe follows the lives of three strangers whose paths cross in unexpected ways. Vikrant Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man searching for a life he can truly call his own. Vedika Pinto plays Sudha, who wants to shape her own future, while Mahima Makwana plays Preeti, a calm and caring woman whose life takes unexpected turns. The series tells a story of love, friendship, missed chances, and life-changing moments. It follows how the three characters influence each other's lives as they deal with relationships, personal struggles, and important decisions.