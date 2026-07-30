Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Balan The Boy, Rao Bahadur And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Balan The Boy to Rao Bahadur, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. The movie stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo and Laura Harrier in lead roles. The movies released on August 29.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

It is a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film revolves around the five-year-old relationship between Jas (Varun) and Bani (Mrunal) and their conflicting views on family planning. Jas is subsequently caught in a hilarious love triangle as Preet (Pooja) enters the picture. The film will release on July 31.

Advertisement

Where to watch: ZEE5

Nooru Saami

Vijay Antony and Swasika star in the Tamil family drama Nooru Saami. The movie witnessed a mixed response at the box office and is now all set to stream from July 31.

Advertisement

Where to watch: ZEE5

Balan The Boy

The hit Malayalam psychological thriller is all set for its streaming debut on July 31. Child artist Adhisheshan KR, Muhammad Zinaan, Farzana Palathingal, Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD and Beena Antony play pivotal roles in the film. Tovino Thomas features in an extended cameo.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Chum

The survival thriller revolves around a couple who are on their dream destination wedding in Malta. But it turns into a nightmare when a shark attacks their boat, followed by a sinister local fisherman. It will release on July 31.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Rao Bahadur

It is a psychological dark comedy film starring Satyadev in the titular role alongside Vikas Muppala and Deepa Thomas. The film is set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy and blends elements of suspense and magical realism. This movie is backed by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment. It will release on July 31.