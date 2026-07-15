New IRCTC Website Goes LIVE Today: Zero CAPTCHA Hassles, Preferred Berths, Faster Tatkal - Know Features That Will Change Your Train Journeys

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch its redesigned ticket booking website on July 15, bringing a faster, smarter and more passenger-friendly experience for millions of railway users across the country.

Announcing the rollout, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the upgraded platform has been developed to improve reservation efficiency, reduce booking delays and offer a smoother digital experience, especially during high-demand periods such as Tatkal bookings.

The new features will also be available on the RailOne app.

Massive Boost In Booking and Enquiry Capacity

One of the biggest changes is the significant increase in the website's booking capacity. The revamped portal can now process more than 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, a sharp jump from the existing capacity of around 32,000 bookings per minute.

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The upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS) has also been enhanced to handle over 40 lakh PNR and train enquiries per minute, compared to the current capacity of around 4 lakh enquiries per minute. The improved system is designed to handle nearly 10 times more traffic, ensuring smoother performance even during peak booking hours.

Fresh IRCTC Website - What's New?

The redesigned website will introduce several passenger-friendly features aimed at making ticket booking quicker and more convenient.

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Among the biggest additions are:

Preferred seat and berth selection during ticket booking.

A new fare calendar that lets passengers compare ticket prices across different travel dates before booking.

Unified seat availability that displays availability across Sleeper, AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier and other classes on a single screen, eliminating the need to search each class separately.

AI-based features designed to improve the overall booking experience.

Faster page loading, easier navigation and fewer steps to complete bookings.

Cleaner Interface, Fewer CAPTCHAs and Pop-Ups

Frequent train travellers are expected to benefit from a much cleaner booking interface.

The new portal removes unnecessary pop-ups, flashing advertisements and repeated CAPTCHA prompts that often interrupt the booking process. The simplified design is expected to make Tatkal bookings faster and significantly less frustrating.

To make railway bookings more accessible, the new IRCTC website will also support multiple Indian languages. It will also integrate booking facilities for Divyangjan, students and patients on a single platform, simplifying concession bookings that previously required separate processes.

New IRCTC Website: Why Was It Needed?

The Railway Minister had announced the new portal during an event in Rajasthan last month after students raised concerns about the difficulties they faced while booking train tickets on the existing IRCTC website.

Here's what he had said. Watch -