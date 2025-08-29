Obsessing Over Selena Gomez’s Cabo Pictures? Here’s How to Plan a Budget Trip to Mexico’s Beachy Paradise

While Cabo has always been known for its gorgeous beaches, Selena Gomez’s stunning bachelorette pictures have once again made the tiny resort city a must-visit destination.

But beach resorts and fun nightlife are supposed to be expensive, right? Well, not really. By planning and sticking to a strict itinerary, a trip to Cabo from India can be accomplished under Rs. 1,20,000. Here’s how:

Flights

The nearest airport to Cabo is Los Cabos International Airport, located in San Jose del Cabo. A round trip to San Jose del Cabo from India can go for as cheap as Rs. 60,000, depending on deals and seasons.

Pro tip: Try to choose flexible dates and off-season travel, which is September to November in the case of Cabo, to get the best prices. Also, in general, longer flights with more stops cost less.

Accommodations

Luxury resorts by the beach can get pretty expensive in Cabo. When trying to do the trip on a budget, it is smarter to opt for hostels, which are widely available on the island and start from Rs. 1300/night

Pro tip: Look for places that do not advertise ocean views, and they tend to be more expensive. You can always take a short walk to the beach and explore the locality better.

Food

Being a prime party destination, bills can get hefty in Cabo’s restaurants. If the budget permits, treat yourself to a nice dinner or a club experience once or twice during the whole trip , but not more than that.