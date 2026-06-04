Travelling To Vaishno Devi? Things To Keep In Mind Before Pilgrimage

Situated in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir, Vaishno Devi is a highly respected pilgrimage site frequently visited by worshippers from across the nation. The spiritual importance of this journey is widely recognised. The trek can be quite challenging due to the mountainous terrain, fluctuating weather conditions and extended walking distances. Regardless of whether someone is visiting for the first time or has visited multiple times, keeping a few essential travel tips in mind can help create a better experience.

Choose comfortable shoes

Representational Image | Image: Freepik

Since the trip is all about trekking, wearing proper footwear with a good grip can improve the experience. Comfortable shoes may help alleviate foot fatigue and minimise the risk of slipping on steep areas of the trail.

Build endurance before the journey

The hike to the shrine involves several kilometres of walking. Engaging in regular walks or light exercise before the trip may enhance endurance and make the trek more manageable.

Bring warm clothing

The temperature in the hills can drop even in warmer seasons. Especially during early mornings and late evenings. Packing a light jacket can help the travellers feel comfortable throughout the hike.

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Be aware of altitude

Even though Vaishno Devi is not considered an extreme high-altitude location, the hike can be very demanding for some travellers. People with respiratory and mobility issues should seek professional help before travelling.

Evaluate alternative trekking options

For those who find trekking difficult, there are several services available on specific routes. From helicopters to palkis, these alternatives can make the travel more accessible.

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Be ready for weather changes

Weather in the hills can change abruptly. Be prepared for unpredictable conditions by carrying essential weather-protective gear, including an umbrella, a raincoat, and an extra layer of clothing.

Keep personal medication accessible

Representational image | Image: Freepik