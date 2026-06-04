Travelling To Vaishno Devi? Things To Keep In Mind Before Pilgrimage
Vaishno Devi is one of India's most popular pilgrimages, attracting millions of devotees every year. Since the shrine involves a long uphill trek, proper preparation can help make the journey safer, more comfortable and enjoyable.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
Situated in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir, Vaishno Devi is a highly respected pilgrimage site frequently visited by worshippers from across the nation. The spiritual importance of this journey is widely recognised. The trek can be quite challenging due to the mountainous terrain, fluctuating weather conditions and extended walking distances. Regardless of whether someone is visiting for the first time or has visited multiple times, keeping a few essential travel tips in mind can help create a better experience.
Choose comfortable shoes
Since the trip is all about trekking, wearing proper footwear with a good grip can improve the experience. Comfortable shoes may help alleviate foot fatigue and minimise the risk of slipping on steep areas of the trail.
Build endurance before the journey
The hike to the shrine involves several kilometres of walking. Engaging in regular walks or light exercise before the trip may enhance endurance and make the trek more manageable.
Bring warm clothing
The temperature in the hills can drop even in warmer seasons. Especially during early mornings and late evenings. Packing a light jacket can help the travellers feel comfortable throughout the hike.
Advertisement
Be aware of altitude
Even though Vaishno Devi is not considered an extreme high-altitude location, the hike can be very demanding for some travellers. People with respiratory and mobility issues should seek professional help before travelling.
Evaluate alternative trekking options
For those who find trekking difficult, there are several services available on specific routes. From helicopters to palkis, these alternatives can make the travel more accessible.
Advertisement
Be ready for weather changes
Weather in the hills can change abruptly. Be prepared for unpredictable conditions by carrying essential weather-protective gear, including an umbrella, a raincoat, and an extra layer of clothing.
Keep personal medication accessible
Travellers with medical issues should carry their prescribed medications. And also prepare a first aid kit in case of an accident or emergency.