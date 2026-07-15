Planning A Thailand Trip? Bangkok's Latest Decision Could Change Your Travel Plans

In a significant policy reversal, Thailand has decided to continue offering visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, abandoning its earlier proposal to scrap the facility after witnessing a decline in tourist arrivals from India.

While the visa exemption remains in place, the Thai government has reduced the maximum visa-free stay from 60 days to 30 days, aligning the policy with the average duration of Indian holidays while addressing concerns over misuse of the visa-free regime.

The revised rules are expected to come into force 15 days after they are published in Thailand's Royal Gazette.

Why Thailand Changed Its Decision

Thailand had earlier proposed ending visa-free entry for Indian tourists as part of a broader plan to reduce the number of visa-exempt countries from 93 to 54 and tighten immigration norms.

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However, even before the proposal could take effect, uncertainty surrounding the move reportedly led to a noticeable drop in Indian tourist arrivals, prompting Bangkok to rethink its strategy.

India is among Thailand's largest inbound tourism markets, behind only China and Malaysia, making Indian travellers crucial to the country's tourism-dependent economy.

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Why Only 30 Days?

Explaining the revised policy, Thailand's Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul reportedly said a 30-day visa-free stay better reflects the travel habits of Indian visitors.

According to Thai tourism data, Indian tourists spend an average of 7.2 days in Thailand, making the earlier 60-day allowance largely unnecessary for most travellers.

The minister added that the government would review the policy again if any issues emerge in the future.

Visa-On-Arrival Replaced Again

The latest announcement effectively replaces the visa-on-arrival system that Indian travellers had reverted to after Thailand withdrew its earlier 60-day visa-free scheme in May 2026.

Under the revised rules, Indian passport holders can once again enter Thailand without obtaining a visa in advance or on arrival, provided their stay does not exceed 30 days.

Along with India, travellers from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives will also receive the 30-day visa-free facility. The changes also standardise visa privileges across all 27 European Union member states.

Security Concerns Behind The Policy Shift

Thailand had previously tightened its visa rules after authorities expressed concerns that some foreign nationals were exploiting visa-free entry for unauthorised employment and other illegal activities.

The government has said the revised framework seeks to strike a balance between boosting tourism and preventing misuse of immigration rules, particularly in popular tourist destinations.

Tourism Remains Key To Thailand's Economy

Tourism continues to be one of Thailand's biggest economic drivers and easing travel norms for major source markets like India is expected to provide a fresh boost to visitor numbers.