Popular National Parks In India For Tiger Sightings

If you enjoy being close to nature, India offers a plethora of stunning destinations that nature lovers will love to explore. For those passionate about exploring wildlife, India is home to incredibly beautiful national parks where you can spot tigers and other big cats in their natural habitats. Here's a list of national parks you should explore with your family or friends.

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Sundarbans National Park

Located in West Bengal, Sundarbans National Park is renowned for its tiger population. Here, you have the opportunity to spot various species of tigers. You can observe these majestic animals by taking a boat safari through the Sundarbans.

Sundarbans can also be explored on a boat | Image: Freepik

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Pench National Park

Situated in Madhya Pradesh, Pench National Park is home to a significant number of tigers. The breathtaking scenery of this national park can help melt away all your stress. A substantial number of tourists visit this national park every year to explore its natural wonders.

Ranthambore National Park

Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park is another destination famous for its tiger population. Here, you can spot tigers roaming freely in open grasslands. If you wish to see tigers up close, a visit to Ranthambore National Park is the perfect way to fulfill that desire.

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Ranthambore has a very good tiger population | Image: Freepik

Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary