Popular National Parks In India For Tiger Sightings
India is home to incredibly beautiful national parks where you can spot tigers and other big cats in their natural habitats.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
If you enjoy being close to nature, India offers a plethora of stunning destinations that nature lovers will love to explore. For those passionate about exploring wildlife, India is home to incredibly beautiful national parks where you can spot tigers and other big cats in their natural habitats. Here's a list of national parks you should explore with your family or friends.
Sundarbans National Park
Located in West Bengal, Sundarbans National Park is renowned for its tiger population. Here, you have the opportunity to spot various species of tigers. You can observe these majestic animals by taking a boat safari through the Sundarbans.
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Pench National Park
Situated in Madhya Pradesh, Pench National Park is home to a significant number of tigers. The breathtaking scenery of this national park can help melt away all your stress. A substantial number of tourists visit this national park every year to explore its natural wonders.
Ranthambore National Park
Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park is another destination famous for its tiger population. Here, you can spot tigers roaming freely in open grasslands. If you wish to see tigers up close, a visit to Ranthambore National Park is the perfect way to fulfill that desire.
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Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary
Alternatively, you can plan a trip to Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh to catch a glimpse of tigers. Far removed from the hustle and bustle of city life, you can find moments of tranquility amidst the dense forests of this sanctuary. In addition to tigers, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary offers opportunities to spot gharials, rhinoceroses, Ganges dolphins, swamp deer and Hispid hares.